Kateel calls on workers to strengthen party

Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State president, on Wednesday, called upon party workers in Hassan to strengthen the party at the grassroots. The BJP lotus symbol should bloom in all Assembly constituencies of the district, he said in his address to the workers during his first visit to the district after becoming the party’s State president.

Booth-level workers should work hard to strengthen the party. “The workers should follow the Gujarat model in strengthening the party,” he said.

Hailing the Narendra Modi’s administration at the Centre, he said the country has surpassed many others culturally. Many countries have developed an attraction for yoga. The Prime Minister of Japan took part in the special religious event at Ganga. “Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda in popularising the cultural identity of India,” he said.

Since Mr. Modi took over as Prime Minister, terrorist activities had reduced drastically. There have been no reports of terror attacks in the country, except in Jammu and Kashmir. However, during the Congress rule, many incidents were reported in different parts of the country, he said. He also praised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa saying that during his tenure, the State would prosper.