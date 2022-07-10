Kateel calls on BSY
BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday met former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who recently returned from a foreign trip.
Both the leaders are learnt to have discussed various issues during the meeting that took place at Mr. Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru.
The meeting is being described as a courtesy call.
