Karnataka

Kateel calls on BSY

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday met former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who recently returned from a foreign trip.

Both the leaders are learnt to have discussed various issues during the meeting that took place at Mr. Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru.

The meeting is being described as a courtesy call.


