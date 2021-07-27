Karnataka

Kateel, Arun Singh visit Yediyurappa before meeting of legislators

Central observers: Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

 

Central observers Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy arrived in Bengaluru for selection of Karnataka’s new Chief Minister at the BJP LP meeting on July 27.

Around the same time, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Arun Singh, in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka, went to the residence of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

A file photo of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Karnataka State in-charge for BJP Arun Singh, in Bengaluru.

Mr. Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister on July 26. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a meeting of the Legislature Party at a private hotel in Bengaluru at 7 P.M.

The name of the next chief minister of Karnataka has been a closely guarded secret, with several State leaders claiming to be ‘clueless.’

Sources said that the name of the new chief minister is likely to be proposed by Mr. Yediyurappa at the meeting.


