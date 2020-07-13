Karnataka

KAT to remain closed till July 21

The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal will remain closed from Monday till July 21 in view of the lockdown announced by the State government in Bengaluru. A notification issued by KSAT said that the tribunal will remain closed as one of the security personnel deputed here has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

The cases that have been listed from July 13 to July 21 will be taken up on July 22. No fresh cause list will be issued, the notification said.

