Kasturirangan to deliver address at Central University convocation

As many as 69 students of 2020 and 2021 will be honoured with gold medals at the sixth convocation

The sixth convocation of the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, will be held on the university campus at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

Padma Vibhushan award-winner Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will deliver the convocation address.

Dr. Kasturirangan is the Chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer, and a former head of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was also the chairperson of the Drafting Committee of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).

Addressing presspersons on the university campus, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana said that a total of 69 students, 32 of the 2020 batch and 37 of the 2021 batch, will be honoured with gold medals.

The university will confer the M.A. Pathan Gold Medal on two students — Saurav Solanki of Computer Science and Engineering Department and Bhargav Sai Barala of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

As many as 1,415 students from 27 post-graduate departments and eight undergraduate programmes are eligible to receive the convocation certificates. As many as 1,160 students have applied online for the sixth convocation, of which 884 students will receive the certificates in person and 276 in absentia.

Analytical lab and instrumentation centre

The university will set up a sophisticated analytical instrumental lab meant to help students pursuing research works in many areas of modern science and technology. The lab will be have equipment such as NMR and EPR spectroscopy, optical spectroscopy, X-ray-based analysis, electron microscopy and chromatography.

The university will also get an incubation centre which will assist new entrepreneurs in developing their start-ups, Prof. Satyanarayana added.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that the university will be introducing curriculum as per the new National Education Policy by the coming academic year.

Replying to a query, Prof. Satyanarayana said that 8% reservation (three seats in each department of the university) has been sanctioned for students from Kalyana Karnataka region as per the provision of Article 371(J) of the Constitution.