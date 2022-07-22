Kasturirangan report will not be implemented: Karnataka govt.
The State government on Friday said it will not be in a position to implement the Kasturirangan report based on which the Centre has issued a draft notification of the ecologically sensitive area (ESA) in Western Ghats.
"We will not accept the report. We will not be able to evict the residents in the region based on the report," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons after the Cabinet meeting.
Legislators of the region have been opposing the Kasturirangan report for many years.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be leading a delegation to urge the Centre not to issue a final notification of the ESA in Western Ghats. Mr. Bommai will be in Delhi from July 25 to 26.
