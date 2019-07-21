Karnataka

Kasturba Hospital launches new world-class facilities in Manipal

In order to offer world-class facilities and make medical care comprehensive, Kasturba Hospital has launched several new initiatives. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, told presspersons that to facilitate better patient-centric homecare services, a blood collection centre at Medicine OPD, 24X7 pharmacy, referral desk, self-registration kiosk, baby-feeding kiosk, digital information display, and patient dining area facilities will be available. This will simplify processes and make the experience better for patients visiting the hospital.

The Comprehensive Cancer Centre will be equipped with a Pediatric Haemato oncologist and Palliative Medicine Department to make treatment more comprehensive. The centre has been made more robust with a pediatric cardiac intensivist, a pediatric cardiac surgeon and heart transplant facilities. The Burn Care Unit is equipped with state of the art infrastructure.

Jan 31, 2020

