Kasturba Hospital in Manipal to resume all medical services from June 21

Kasturba Hospital in Manipal will resume all medical services from June 21, according to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Avinash Shetty.

“Out-patient and in-patient services, non-OPD speciality services and health check-up package will be re-opened from Monday. Out-patient services will available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. All types of surgical facilities are also available. The COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) is mandatory for in-patient admission for surgical services. If done in their hometown, the test result is valid up to 72 hours from the date the throat swab was taken. Otherwise, the mandatory COVID-19 test will be performed before in-patient admission for any surgery,” according to a release on Friday.

People should visit the temporary screening kiosk set up outside the hospital before heading to the respective departments, according to the release.