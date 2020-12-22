Kasturba Hospital gets WASH certification

MANGALURU

22 December 2020 02:44 IST

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, has received Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene (WASH) certification from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH), Quality Council of India.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, handed over the certificate to Muralidhar Varma, Chairman, Hospital Infection Control Committee and team Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, on Monday.

C.G. Muthana, Chief Operating Officer; Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent; and Sunil Mundkur, Advisor, Quality Implementation, were present.

The hospital has been assessed and certified for its strong infection control process and protocol laid down during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing the operations of the hospital, a release stated.