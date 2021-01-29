Kasturba Hospital gets appreciation letter

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, received a certification of appreciation from the State government and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana recently for performance under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme.

The certificate was handed over to Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, by S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport during the Republic Day function in Udupi recently, a release said.

Earlier in 2019, the hospital authorities had been invited to Delhi for the first anniversary celebration of Ayushman Bharat in the presence of the Prime Minister as one of the best performing hospitals under the scheme, Dr. Shetty said in a release.

Since empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme in 2018, Kasturba Hospital has treated 15,000 patients under this scheme and of them 13,000 were patients from below poverty line families. During the pandemic, the hospital treated 1,043 Covid patients under Ayushman out of which more than 400 were treated in ICU, he said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme, the hospital treated 3,000 cardiac patients and did 555 heart surgeries, 1,055 neuro-surgeries, 905 ortho surgeries, and 140 paediatric heart surgeries.

In addition, 415 neonatal patients, 535 paediatric patients, 900 cancer patients and 140 pediatric cancer patients were treated, the release said.