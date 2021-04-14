Kasturba Hospital facing shortage of ICU beds

Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, said on Wednesday that it is facing acute shortage of ICU beds and hence ambulance service providers, other hospitals, nursing homes and parties of patients should check with the hospital before shifting the patients to Manipal.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospita,l Avinash Shetty, said in a release: “Due to increase in the overall ICU cases in the hospital at present there is an acute shortage of ICU beds and ventilators at the hospital. Hence we request to call mobile number 9686692603 before shifting the ICU and ventilator needed patients.”

“Taking confirmation by calling up the hospital is necessary to avoid inconvenience to patients. All are requested to cooperate in this regard,” Dr. Shetty said.