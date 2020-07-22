KASSIA urges State govt. to offer payroll support

Small scale industries body KASSIA (Karnataka Small Scale Industries Limited) on Wednesday urge the government to help industries through payroll support to a possible extent in order to help MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) maintain employment levels.

KASSIA welcomed the government decision to postpone the payment of variable Dearness Allowance (DA) by industries for the year 2020-21 in view of the difficulties faced by MSME owing to the pandemic. “This will help the industry retain employment at a time when cash flows have dried up. However, the relief is only temporary and will increase the burden later due to adding up of arrears,” the trade body said.

On lifting lockdown

It thanked the Government of Karnataka for lifting the week-long lockdown keeping in view the sustenance of livelihoods and the economic activity underpinning them. This is essential though times are hard, KASSIA said in a release. “We would like to urge the industry to ensure health and safety of staff and everyone involved by following the COVID-19 related protocols strictly,” it said.