ADVERTISEMENT

KASSIA urges govt. to withdraw amendments to Karnataka Electricity Reforms 

January 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) on Tuesday urged to the State government to withdraw the amendment made to Karnataka Electricity Reforms, which allows the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to adjust government’s part of pension contribution to the staff through electricity tariffs.  

“This is a clear case of illogical and unwarranted recovery of an institutional liability from the consumer, who is in no way connected to such expenditure,” said K.N. Narasimha Murthy, president, KASSIA.

He also said that Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) are being severely impacted by many burdens imposed by the government. “The consent fee levied by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has been increased by over 100 times, which has no rationale. Further, there has also been an increase in property tax,” he said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US