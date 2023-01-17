HamberMenu
KASSIA urges govt. to withdraw amendments to Karnataka Electricity Reforms 

January 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) on Tuesday urged to the State government to withdraw the amendment made to Karnataka Electricity Reforms, which allows the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to adjust government’s part of pension contribution to the staff through electricity tariffs.  

“This is a clear case of illogical and unwarranted recovery of an institutional liability from the consumer, who is in no way connected to such expenditure,” said K.N. Narasimha Murthy, president, KASSIA.

He also said that Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) are being severely impacted by many burdens imposed by the government. “The consent fee levied by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has been increased by over 100 times, which has no rationale. Further, there has also been an increase in property tax,” he said.  

