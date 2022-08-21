KASSIA unanimously elects new team of office-bearers
Narasimha Murthy is its new president
The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) unanimously elected a new team of office-bearers on Sunday after the trade body remained without an executive committee for a little over a year.
K.N. Narasimha Murthy has been chosen as president of KASSIA, while Shashidhara Shetty has been elected vice-president at an annual general meeting held here. Mr. Murthy is also a social activist and philanthropist, as per a statement.
Mr. Murthy is the promoter of Fluid Air Systems which exports air pollution control equipment and material handling equipment for developed and developing countries in Asia and Europe. He won the Best Exporter Award (2015) and Ujwala Udyami Award (2017) from KASSIA, Super Tycoon Business Award (2017) from ASSOCHAM India, and Best Manufacturer Export Excellence Award (Silver) from FKCCI (2021).
Other new-office bearers include B. Praveen, general secretary; Sriprakasha, treasurer; S. Venkatesan, joint secretary (Urban), and Bhimashankar B. Patil, joint secretary (Rural).
