KASSIA tables demands before Chief Minister Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

04 May 2021 00:07 IST

In view of the pandemic intensifying and crippling the functioning of small-scale industries in the State, trade body KASSIA (Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association) on Monday approached Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with a bunch of demands.

Seeking direct support from the government for the SME sector, it requested him to withhold any plans to hike power tariff for one year and also asked for the cancellation of fixed charge (electricity) scheme for six months for all categories of industries.

It also demanded working capital for industries at 4% interest and the postponement of inspections for six months.

The State has 6.5 lakh SMEs that employ millions of workers. A large number of people may lose jobs if these industries are not allowed to function smoothly, cautioned the trade body.