KASSIA seeks exemption from power tariff hike for MSMEs

BENGALURU - KARNATAKA - 17/03/2020 : BESCOM worker working on new power lines and maintance at Ejipura, in Bengaluru on March 17, 2020. Photo: K Murali Kumar / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Terming the latest hike by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) permitting all Escoms to increase power tariff to meet fuel adjustment charges as most unfortunate, KASSIA has appealed to the Government to consider exempting the MSSEs from this hike.

In a release here, KASSIA president K.N. Narasimha Murthy has requested the government again to defer any proposal ro increase any tariff, while maintaining that the micro and small scale industries are going through tough times due to multiple problems for the past several years.


