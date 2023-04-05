KASSIA opposes promises made to voters which will come at ‘stiff price to taxpayers’

April 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ Association (KASSIA) has opposed the increasing trend of big promises made by political parties to woo voters in the ensuing elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly which will come at “stiff price to tax payers.”

In a press statement, KASSIA president K.N. Narasimhamurthy, said “We are hearing all kinds of promises made by the political parties like free power, free water, free doles to youth and women, which will come at a stiff price to the taxpayer. Instead we would like them to go before the voters on a development plank which is of utmost concern to the taxpayers, the MSMEs and the common citizen.”

More industrial estates

The KASSIA president pointed out that the expectation of the MSMEs was about having more industrial estates at the district level. “Presently, less than 9% of entrepreneurs only operate in government established industrial estates developed by the Karnataka State Small Industries’ Development Corporation (KSSIDC) and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). So the demand-supply mismatch for industrial estates is more than 90%. The political parties’ manifestos should resonate with such ground-level demands of industry,” the president said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even when it comes to KSSIDC/KIADB estates, there is no proper basic infrastructure and underground drainage system. And the approach road to many of these estates is not even wide enough to allow smooth passage of large goods vehicles. Such is the pathetic state of infrastructure which micro and small scale industries are working in,” he lamented and added that if the political parties make a tour of the industrial estates, they would be embarrassed, which ‘we endure every day,’” he said in a release.

On creating jobs

“We are happy that the GST collections in the last month has crossed ₹10,000 plus crore, but the taxpayers should not allow the political parties to put it to wasteful use,” Mr. Narasimhamurthy argued. “The political parties should focus on how to create jobs, meeting and revamping infrastructure, and providing better governance.”

KASSIA hoped that the taxpayers would come together to put pressure on authorities such as the Election Commission and put an end to “freebies culture”, he said.