KASSIA delegation to meet Siddaramaiah to press for power tariff hike rollback

June 22, 2023

A delegation from the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), which represents over 6 lakh medium, small, and micro enterprises in Karnataka, will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday to appeal to him for a rollback of the power tariff hike.

Meanwhile, in response to the call for a Statewide trade and industry bandh, seeking reconsideration of the power tariff hike, traders and industrialists across North Karnataka and parts of South Karnataka closed their businesses and operations for a day and took out protest marches on Thursday. However, the bandh call had no impact in Bengaluru. The call was given by Hubballi-based Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

In Bengaluru, KASSIA president K.N. Narasimhamurthy told The Hindu that none of the trade body members took part in the protest as they were “patiently waiting for the State government to take a decision on the power tariff revision”.

“A KASSIA delegation will meet the Chief Minister on Friday at Krishna to press our demand for the rollback of the hike in power tariff,” he added.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Confederation of Indian MSME in ESDM & IT, a group of like-minded entrepreneurs, met the former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, told him that the recent hike in the power tariff would threaten the very survival of the MSMEs and requested his intervention in asking the government to rollback the hike.

At the surface level, the high power tariff would increase the raw material prices and input costs and upset all calculations of a micro entrepreneur, said Jairaj Srinivas, director general, Confederation of Indian MSME in ESDM & IT.

