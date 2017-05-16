KASSIA App launched

Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for MSME, on Tuesday launched the My KASSIA Mobile App and a MSME Handbook in Kannada at a event held on the premises of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA).
KASSIA had taken the initiative to launch a Mobile App exclusively for KASSIA members and MSMEs, and also bring out a handbook for MSME in Kannada.
Mr. Mishra said the initiatives would help in faster dissemination of information among entrepreneurs. On KASSIA’s plea for relaxing the non-performance assets (NPAs) for MSMEs, he said banks had been told to adopt a more discriminating approach while classifying a MSME account as non-performing.
KASSIA members presented a memorandum to the Minister and demanded setting up of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of southern industry MSME Associations representing seven States - Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry - to look into specific concerns of the MSME sector and liaise with Union Ministers and officials of various MSME departments for speedy redressal.
KASSIA president A. Padmanabha and office-bearers were present.
