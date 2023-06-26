HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KASSIA announces new office-bearers

June 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
C.A. Shashidhar Shetty, president, KASSIA

C.A. Shashidhar Shetty, president, KASSIA | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), the apex body that represents around six lakh MSMEs in Karnataka, on Monday said it has a new body of officer-bearers.

C.A. Shashidhara Shetty, MD of Protech Engineering, has been elected president of KASSIA.

Mr. Shetty said his top-most priority would include completing the work of KASSIA Centre of Excellence & Innovation Project at Dabaspet, which would help in promoting the products and provide skilled employees to micro and small scale enterprises. He appealed to all MSMEs in the State to approach the trade body to voice their grievances.

Other office-bearers include M.G. Rajagopal, vice-president, S. Nagaraju, general secretary, Shreyans Kumar Jain, joint secretary (urban), N. Arun Padiyar, joint secretary (rural), and H.K. Mallesh Gowda, treasurer.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.