KASSIA announces new office-bearers

June 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), the apex body that represents around six lakh MSMEs in Karnataka, on Monday said it has a new body of officer-bearers.

C.A. Shashidhara Shetty, MD of Protech Engineering, has been elected president of KASSIA.

Mr. Shetty said his top-most priority would include completing the work of KASSIA Centre of Excellence & Innovation Project at Dabaspet, which would help in promoting the products and provide skilled employees to micro and small scale enterprises. He appealed to all MSMEs in the State to approach the trade body to voice their grievances.

Other office-bearers include M.G. Rajagopal, vice-president, S. Nagaraju, general secretary, Shreyans Kumar Jain, joint secretary (urban), N. Arun Padiyar, joint secretary (rural), and H.K. Mallesh Gowda, treasurer.