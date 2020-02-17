Kashmiri students accused of raising pro-Pak slogans remanded to judicial custody

Three Kashmiri students who have been booked for sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans have been remanded to judicial custody till March 2.

The students from Kashmir — Basit Ashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Aamir Mohiuddin Wani — studying in an engineering college in Hubballi were arrested on Saturday after a video in which they reportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans went viral.

However, on Sunday evening the Gokul Road police had released them under the provisions of Section 169 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep told The Hindu that they were again summoned for questioning on Sunday and after they found incriminating evidence against them, and were subsequently arrested and produced before court on Monday.

The trio were produced before local JMFC court, which remanded them to judicial custody till March 2, Mr. Dileep said.

On Sunday night, members Hindutva organisations had staged protest outside Gokul Road Police station after reports about their release.

On Monday morning, when the accused were brought to the court premises under police cover few advocates objected for keeping them in a special room. Subsequently after the accused were produced before the court and taken to the police van, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindutva outfits tried to manhandle them. But, the Police managed to prevent them.