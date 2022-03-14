Karnataka

Kashmir Files to be screened for legislators

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said a special arrangement has been made for legislators to watch Kashmir Files, a Hindi film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, on Tuesday.

The movie, on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley, is tax-free in the State. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watched the film on Sunday and tweeted in praise of the film.


