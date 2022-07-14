Kashi Yatra subsidy scheme comes into effect

The State government’s ₹5,000 Kashi Yatra subsidy scheme has come into effect on Thursday.

Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai launched the scheme formally by distributing the subsidy cheques to the beneficiary pilgrims at a simple ceremony here.

DBT transfer

Speaking at the function organised by the Muzrai Department, Mr. Bommai noted air, rail and bus connectivity to Varanasi and said there was a huge rise in the number of pilgrims visiting Kashi. "Today we are distributing subsidy cheques to 10 pilgrims. In the coming days, it would be transferred directly through the DBT system for pilgrims," Mr. Bommai said.

"The banks of river Ganga have been cleaned. About 23 ghats have been renovated. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been developed in such a way that the pilgrims could walk directly from the Ganga Ghats to Vishwantha temple," the CM said.

Apart from providing subsidy, the State government has made arrangements for safe and comfortable journey by operating a separate train, accommodation facilities at Kashi to make the pilgrimage a safe and pleasant experience, Mr. Bommai said.