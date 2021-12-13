Kashi Vishwanath corridor: ‘Why was Ahilyabai Holkar ignored?’

BJP MLC says the 18th century queen had restored the temple

Though he welcomed inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ignoring the 18th century queen Ahilyabai Holkar who had restored the temple.

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the government’s failure to acknowledge the efforts of Ahilyabai Holkar in conservation of not only Kashi Vishwanath, but several other temples during her tenure, was a ‘lapse’.

While asking Mr. Modi and Mr. Yogi Adityanath to set right the ‘lapse’, Mr. Vishwanath pointed out that Ahilyabai Holkar belonged to the backward shepherd class. By ignoring her contribution, the government had disrespected the entire shepherd community in India. Shepherds India International, an organisation representing shepherds, would shortly write a letter in the regard to Mr Modi.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh has around 1.5 crore shepherds.

He also took exception to the failure of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh Government to invite Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha seer Sri Niranjanandapuri Swamiji to the event when seers of many other mutts in Karnataka had been invited.

When asked if Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah would exploit the ‘lapse’ of the BJP government, Mr. Vishwanath sought to know what was Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contribution to Backward Classes and Dalits. He accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of ruining the careers of other Kuruba politicians, including himself and former Ministers H.M. Revanna and B.B. Chimmankatti.