Kashempur writes to Bommai condemning RSS camp being organised in Bidar school

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 11, 2022 21:10 IST

Bandeppa Kashempur, Bidar South MLA, condemned a camp of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) being organised at Morarji Desai Residential School on the outskirts of Kamthana village in Bidar district and demanded that the government should take action against those who gave permission for it.

In a letter he wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, Mr. Kashempur said that the RSS is attempting to capture government schools and residential institutions in the recent times.

“I request you to conduct an inquiry into the incident of permitting the camp in Morarji Desai Residential School on the outskirts of Kamthana that falls in my constituency and take stringent action against the officers who are responsible for it. I also request you to ensure that such things don’t happen in future,” Mr. Kashempur said in the letter.

