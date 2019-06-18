Kashempur inspects village in Bidar ahead of CM’s visit

Cooperation Minister and Bidar in-charge Bandeppa Kashempur on Monday paid a visit to Ujalamba village at Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district where Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is scheduled to stay as part of his ‘Grama Vastavya’ programme.

He took stock of the preparations being made for the programme and discussed the issues of the village with B. Narayana Rao, president of Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation and MLA for Basavakalyan, and L.K. Athik, Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Bidar in-charge secretary. He also directed Deputy Commissioner H.R. Mahadeva to prepare a list of the issues and villagers’ demands, to be submitted to the Chief Minister.

“People of the surrounding villages are expected to come to Ujalamba and present their grievances before the CM. The district administration needs to make proper arrangements for facilitating their meeting with him,” Mr. Kashempur told Mr. Mahadeva. The Deputy Commissioner said that a dedicated staff, equipped with computers and other information devices, would be deputed for this purpose.

The Minister examined the classroom in the local government school where Mr. Kumaraswamy is to stay for a night. He then walked around in the village and took stock of the cleaning work.