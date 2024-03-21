GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kashappanavar says he’ll discuss Bagalkot candidate selection with workers before taking any decision

The Hungund MLA says he is seeking party ticket for his wife Veena Kashappanavar

March 21, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar has said that the District Congress Committee sent only two names to the high command, Veena Kashappanavar and the former Minister Ajaykumar Sarnayak. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Congress seems to be facing some unrest among some local leaders and workers in Bagalkot over the choice of its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has supposedly chosen Samyukta Patil, daughter of Minister Shivanand Patil, as its nominee for the constituency. This has angered MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar who is seeking the nomination of his wife Veena Kashappanavar. There is no official confirmation of the candidate from the party till now.

The Kashappanavar couple spent two days in New Delhi meeting senior leaders like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha accompanied them.

Mr. Kashappanavar said that he did not expect this decision of his party bosses. The District Congress Committee sent only two names to the high command, Veena Kashappanavar and the former Minister Ajaykumar Sarnayak. But the high command chose Samyukta Patil. She is from Vijayapura district. Party leaders from Bagalkot do not know who is Samyukta Patil, he said.

He said that he will discuss the matter with party workers in Bagalkot and then, come to a decision about his future path.

“I am the Congress MLA from Hungund and therefore, I will not rebel against the party. However, we are deeply upset and we will make it known to the public,” he said.

The Vijayapura Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Congress has nominated Raju Alagur as its candidate against incumbent BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi.

