Kashappanavar and others stage protest

April 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Some Panchamasali community leaders staged a protest against the State government for what they called failing to fulfil their demand for re-categorisation and creating an exclusive quota for the community.

They took out a protest march to Kittur Channamma Circle and shouted slogans against the government.

Vijayanand Kashappanavar, former MLA and former vice-president of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee, led the protest. The protestors burnt copies of the Government Order making changes to the other backward classes 2 category.

Mr. Kashappanavar said that the State government is trying to create divisions among communities by issuing such an order. The government has scrapped the 4% reservation quota meant for Muslims and has distributed it among Vokkaligas and Lingayats. “This is nothing but an attempt to make us fight among ourselves,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has betrayed the community by falsely claiming that he has fulfilled its demands.

“Our demand was to create an exclusive quota for us and increase the quantum of reservation. On more than one occasion, he promised to do that and asked us to withdraw the agitation. But in the end, he did not do that. He has only clubbed us with other Lingayat groups. That reduces our competitive edge,” he said.

He also said that some leaders in government are putting pressure on the activists to keep silent till the elections are over.