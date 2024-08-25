KAS Prelims: Govt. sticks to its stand on holding exams on Tuesday amidst students’ protest

The Congress and the BJP stuck to their views on holding the KAS gazetted probationers’ preliminary examination that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Aug. 27) even as some of the students, who resorted to protests demanding postponement, were taken into custody on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some candidates have been demanding three more months to prepare for the examination that is being held after about six years, the BJP has been supporting the candidates’ demand for rescheduling the examination. However, the government has stuck to its stand of going ahead with the schedule.

In a note, the Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary L.K. Atheeq said a small group of candidates has been bombarding officials of Karnataka Public Service Commission, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, and Chief Minister’s Office with calls and WhatsApp messages to get the exam postponed. “Sometimes, I am even forced to keep my phone on flight mode,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the exam has been postponed many times due to various reasons, he said, “There is an effort to portray that there is a scam in KPSC. If we succumb to the lobby, about 2.5 lakh candidates will face injustice. Enough time has been given to them who have crossed the age limit and also to receive applications from those who had appeared in the 2017-2018 examination.”

Mr. Atheeq said as per the February 25 notification, the exam was scheduled for May 5, which was postponed to July 21 due to elections. He said though it was decided to hold the exam on July 7, it was postponed since it would clash with the UPSC examination. “Because the government provided an opportunity to those who had crossed the age limit to apply, the exam was postponed to August 25. After discussion at CMO, it was again postponed, and KPSC decided to hold it on August 27.”

“The whole process shows that enough time has been given to candidates. There are no Sundays in the next two months that are free for holding the exams. Each time that exam is scheduled, ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore is spent. If it’s postponed, the question paper has to be destroyed because of chances of a paper leak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the students, along with BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejaswi Surya, met Governor Thaawarchand Gelhot and petitioned him for the postponement of the exams.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused Vijaynagar police of assaulting its workers who were protesting the arrest of students. “If the Congress continues with its authoritarian attitude of muzzling protest through police, it will be responded appropriately,” BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra said on social media platform X.

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashok, said the Congress government’s move to arrest the students who were protesting peacefully is the murder of democracy. “The government representatives should immediately meet the protesting students and convince them to withdraw the protest. Trust should be instilled by meeting their demand,” he said on social media platform X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.