KAS officer appointed registrar of Kuvempu University

February 01, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivaraju P., KAS officer (Selection Grade), has been posted Registrar (Administration) of Kuvempu University. The officer was waiting for his posting.

P. Kannan, Professor of English at Akkamahadevi Women’s University, was posted Registrar of the university in July 2023. Within a few days, he was relieved of the responsibility following allegations against him. IAS officer Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, the CEO of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat, was given additional charge of the registrar of the university in August 2023.

Now, the government has appointed a senior KAS officer for the post.