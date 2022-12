December 01, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The KSOU’s Competitive Examination Training Centre launched its coaching camp for KAS aspirants and it was inaugurated by SP R. Chetan in Mysuru on Tuesday. He urged the aspirants to shun shortcut methods and immerse themselves in preparation which would result in success. He also allayed fears among the rural students that lack of English knowledge would be a handicap and infused confidence in them.