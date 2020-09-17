Karwar train to start from Bengaluru City Station from Sunday

The South Western Railway has decided to change the terminal for Train No. 06585/06586 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur Special Express to KSR Bengaluru City.
Train No. 06586 starting its journey from Karwar on Saturday at 6 p.m. would arrive at Bengaluru City at 8 a.m. from Sunday onwards. Train No. 06585 starting its journey from Sunday onwards would depart Bengaluru City at 6.20 p.m., Yeshwantpur at 6.32 p.m. instead of earlier timing of 6.45 p.m., Hassan at 9.15 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. and Bantwal at 2.40 a.m. instead of 3.06 a.m. to reach Karwar at 8.25 a.m..
Following persistent demand from travellers, Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde had urged SWR GM to change the terminal of Karwar express to Bengaluru City. He had said it was the only train connecting coastal regions with the State capital and hence should start from the City station.
SWR in a notification on Wednesday however said the change of terminal was purely temporary till regular train services commence.
Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, too tweeted to announce the change of terminal.
