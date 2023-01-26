Karwar Naval Base organises 50-km cycle expedition to mark Republic Day celebrations

January 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many 50 cyclists comprising service and defence civilians cycled for 50 km to mark the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Naval Base in Karwar on Thursday.

The cycling expedition named as Tour de Mirjan was held as part of 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar) under the aegis of Headquarters, Karnataka Naval Area (HQKNA).

The aim of the expedition was to honour the Constitution, the glorious history of the country’s people, culture and achievements and to pay homage to India’s freedom fighters.

Under the expedition, the cyclists went to Mirjan Fort covering a distance of 50 km. And, all along the route, they displayed the tricolour proudly.

Admiral Superintendent of Yard Rear Admiral D.K. Goswami flagged off the expedition from the Naval Base in Karwar. And, the cycling expedition concluded at Mirjan Fort.