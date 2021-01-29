Karnataka

Karwar express speeded up by 20 minutes

South Western Railway has decided to speed up Train No 06585 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Express Special by delaying its departure at Bengaluru by 20 minutes and running the service as a Superfast Express between Bengaluru and Hassan. A communique here said that the train will leave Bengaluru at 6.40 p.m. instead of 6.20 p.m. from January 31. The 20-minute delay will be made good by operating it as a superfast till Hassan and eliminating stoppage at Chikkabanavara. It will leave Channarayapatna at 8.25 p.m. and Hassan at 9.20 p.m.

Services extended

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said that the services of Train No 06515 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Special (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) have been extended till March 30. Periodicity of its pairing service, Train No 06516 Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Special (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) has been extended till March 31.

Festival specials

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said that Train No 06338 Ernakulam Jn-Okha Bi-weekly Festival Special running on Fridays and Wednesdays has been extended till March 31 while its pairing service, Train No 06337 Okha-Ernakulam Jn Bi-weekly Festival Special running on Mondays and Saturdays has been extended till April 3.

The operation of Train No 02620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Superfast Festival Special (Matsyagandha) daily express has been extended till March 31 and its pairing service, Train No 02619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Superfast Festival Special (Matsyagandha) daily express has been extended till April 1.

Train No 06072 Tirunelveli-Dadar Weekly Superfast Special running on Wednesday has been extended till March 31 while that of its pairing Train No 06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli Weekly Superfast Special running on Thursdays has been extended till April 1.

A release from Palakkad Division said that services of Train No 06070 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur Weekly Special on Sundays will be extended till March 28 while that of its pairing Train No 06069 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Weekly Special on Tuesdays will be extended till March 30.

The operation of Train No 02475/02476 Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar Weekly Special on Wednesdays/ Saturdays has been extended to run till further advice. Services of Train No 02978/02977 Ajmer-Ernakulam-Ajmer Weekly Special on Fridays/ Sundays will be extended till further advice.

