Karun Nair named captain of Mysore Warriors for Maharaja Trophy 2024

Published - August 02, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Batsman Karun Nair has been named as the captain of Mysore Warriors team for the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 scheduled to start at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru later this month.

Agarbathi manufacturer N.R. Group, which owns Mysore Warriors, announced on Friday.

Mr. Nair’s selection as the team captain for the third consecutive year follows his astounding performance in 2023, which led the team to the finals, said a statement here.

“Karun Nair has experienced a remarkable cricket career, having played regionally in Karnataka and for the highly celebrated Indian Premier League (IPL) since his debut in 2012. The 31-year-old cricketer made his international debut in 2016 with the Indian team at One Day International (ODI) in Zimbabwe. The batsman has also been named India’s second ever triple-centurion in 2016, after Virender Sehwag, following an impressive match against England in his second test match.” the statement added.

The Maharaja Trophy is set to be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from August 15 to September 1, 2024. The tournament will witness six teams viz Mysore Warriors, Hubballi Tigers, Bangalore Blasters, Mangalore Dragons, Gulbarga Mystics and Shimoga Lions – vie for the trophy.

