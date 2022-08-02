Karun Nair appointed Mysore Warriors captain

August 02, 2022 19:32 IST

Mysore Warriors has announced Karun Nair as its captain who will be leading the team for the Maharaja trophy (formerly Karnataka Premier League) T20 tournament.

Speaking on the captain selection, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “The amount of effort that will go in the team training will be enormous. He must maintain his physical fitness and agility. The captaincy will bring a challenging opportunity for him.”

P. V Shashikant has been appointed as the head coach of the team.

