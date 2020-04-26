Karnataka’s toll touches 19 after Bengaluru woman dies

A 45-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away on Sunday at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. With this, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Karnataka is 19.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the woman, who was admitted to the hospital on April 24, was a resident of Bengaluru Urban district and had a medical history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and pneumonia. In addition to this, she was also diabetic and had a history of tuberculosis.

Apart from this, three new cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. While two cases were reported from Kalaburagi, another case was reported from Dakshina Kannada. All the three of them were in contact with those who had tester positive earlier.

With this, the total number of COVID 19 cases in Karnataka now stand at 503.

A total of 24 patients were discharged on Sunday. The maximum discharges [eight] were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of discharges so far are 182. Of the active 302 cases, six patients are in the intensive care unit. Of the total 30 districts in the State, 20 had reported COVID-19 cases. Of these 20 districts, four have no active cases now as all the affected patients in their jurisdiction have been cured and discharged. Bengaluru Urban accounts for the highest number of active cases so far with 71 patients, followed by Mysuru [51], Belagavi [47], and Vijayapura [37]. Kalaburagi district has 27 active cases and Bagalkot has 17 cases.