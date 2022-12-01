Karnataka’s TAC recommends setting up of Centre for Pandemic Preparedness, vaccine policy

December 01, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the State establish a Centre for Pandemic Preparedness (CPP) to help predict and prevent future outbreaks through stringent surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAC members, who deliberated on this issue at the committee’s 185th meeting last week, concurred that the lessons from the previous epidemics and pandemics should be invested in the CPP.

TAC Chairman M.K. Sudarshan told The Hindu that the CPP should be able to forecast pandemics, and alert the government about any new pandemic based on surveillance. “The centre should also ensure preparedness for successful response in terms of skilled and adequate manpower, equipment, facilities, and communication, among other aspects. This should be a part of the State’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP),” he said.

Previous outbreaks

The TAC’s report referred to the 1994 pneumonic plague in India that affected Karnataka too. “Subsequently, pandemics like SARS in 2002 and H1N1 in 2009 affected the State. In 2013, there was a threat of Ebola but did not affect the State. But SARS-CoV-2 pandemic hit the world, country and the State badly in 2020 (original / Wuhan strain, first wave). It continued with much more severity in 2021 (Delta strain, second wave) and in a milder form in early 2022 (Omicron, third wave), and thereafter showing signs of gradual decline with fewer hospitalisations and deaths,” the report stated.

“Parallelly, the primary vaccination coverage has been fairly good locally, nationally, globally. At present, there is a gradual decline in the pandemic that has led to relaxations of curbs in most of the countries, including in India, and the State. Consequently there has been easing of restrictions related to travel and business all over the world. However, in recent times, new epidemics like Nipah virus and pandemic like Monkeypox have hit the country, but have not caused much morbidity and mortality,” according to the report.

Vaccine policy for Karnataka

The TAC has recommended that the State formulate a vaccine policy on the lines of that of the Kerala Government.

Recommending that a technical expert committee be set up for drafting the policy, the TAC has said that the committee should comprise senior pediatricians (covering childhood vaccinations) with affiliation to Indian Academy of Paediatrics, senior physicians (covering adult vaccinations, including pregnancy and women) with affiliation to Association of Physicians of India (API), specialists in infectious diseases and those managing vaccine preventable diseases.

“Senior public health professionals from the State Health Department and professors of community medicine from medical colleges besides representatives from WHO and UNICEF should also be included,” states the report.

Terms of reference

The committee, which should be tasked with submiting the draft policy report within three months, should examine the existing universal/ national immunisation program followed in Karnataka and recommend changes to be made, if any, the report stated.

“It should examine the requirement of introducing newer vaccines, such as Influenza vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine and Human Papilloma vaccine for adults apart from vaccines for rabies and other diseases for children. The committee should also prepare a protocol for vaccines to be given for immunocompromised persons, organ transplant recipients, cancer patients, and other vulnerable and high-risk groups. Moreover, the criteria of categorising vaccines as mandatory, optional, and advisory should be enlisted in the policy,” the TAC has said in its report.

Dr. Sudarshan said the committee should inform the Health Department about epidemiological and cost effectiveness studies, successful strategies/stories, good practices, innovative approaches, regarding usage of vaccines and immunisation programmes.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the recommendations will be placed before the government.

ADVERTISEMENT