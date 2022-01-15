Karnataka’s tableaux at R-Day parade

Bengaluru

15 January 2022 23:07 IST

The State’s tableaux on the theme ‘Karnataka, the cradle of traditional handicrafts’ has been chosen for participating in this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Announcing this on Twitter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Glad that our Tableaux on the theme ‘Karnataka, The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’ is selected for the Republic Day Parade. This is the 13th consecutive time that our tableaux got selected.”

Out of the 12 States whose tableaux have been selected to participate in the Republic Day parade, Karnataka is the only one from South India, the Chief Minister said.

It may be noted that Karnataka’s traditional handicrafts have got international reputation.