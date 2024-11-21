Karnataka’s software exports cross ₹4.11 lakh cr. during fiscal 2023-24

Karnataka’s software and services exports crossed ₹4.11 lakh crore during fiscal 2023-24 (March 2024) from ₹3.2 lakh crore a year ago, marking a 27% year-on-year growth, Minister for IT&BT, Priyank Kharge, said here on Thursday quoting Software Technology Parks of India data.

With this, the State’s individual share in the country’s total software exports had further increased from last year’s 42%, he said.

IT exports from Beyond Bengaluru too have grown substantially in FY’24 with tier 2 and tier 3 cities contributing at least ₹10,000 crore, the Minister added.

IT services exports from STPI-registered units for the whole country crossed ₹9 lakh crore in the 2024 financial year.

Later, speaking at the closure of 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), the Minister said that the State’s GCC (global capability centres) policy, a first in the country, would trigger quantum growth in GCC ecosystem, bring in 500 additional GCCs, create over 3.5 lakh new jobs and contribute $50 billion to Karnataka’s economy by 2029.

The 2024 edition of the tech exposition witnessed the launch of Nipuna in collaborations with IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, BFSI Consortium and Accenture to drive skilling and workforce transformation.

Through these MoUs, the State is expected to train 1,00,000 youngsters in a year.

“Under Nipuna, the State has the potential to emerge as the world’s most precious and premium talent hub,” Mr. Kharge anticipated.

The three-day summit featured an investor connect and under which over 300 start-ups pitched to over 100 investors.

“Out of the 300-odd start-ups, 23 were in ideation stage, 75 from concept validation stage, 140 are from early traction stage and 80 from growth stage,” the Minister explained.

Mr. Kharge further said the State would constitute Start-up Awards from next edition (2025) of BTS to recognise excellence in innovation, scalability, and socio-economic impact across India’s start-up ecosystem.

BTS-2024 saw participation from 51 countries and it had a line-up of 521 global speakers on a range of tech topics.