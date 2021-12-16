Karnataka’s second Omicron patient and his family discharged from hospital

The 46-year-old government doctor, who had tested positive for Omicron without any travel history and had been admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on December 2, has been discharged from the hospital along with his family on Wednesday. They have been advised home quarantine for a week.

The doctor, Karnataka’s second Omicron case, along with his wife and two daughters were under treatment for 14 days at the hospital. Doctors said he tested negative twice in a gap of 24 hours. He had developed secondary infections due to low immunity and had continued to test positive till recently. After testing positive on November 22, the doctor was treated at a private hospital from November 25 to 29. Subsequently, his genomic sequencing reports showed he was infected with Omicron and he was admitted to Bowring hospital along with six primary contacts - three family members and three colleagues - on December 2.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 317 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,01,251. Bengaluru Urban reported 205 cases and two deaths. With this, the toll rose to 38,277. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 301 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,55,766. The State now has 7,179 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.26%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.63%. As many as 1,19,845 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,00,999 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,48,47,017.