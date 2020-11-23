Karnataka’s RT-PCR tests per lakh population is highest in country

‘This is among reasons for better COVID-19 control in State’

The State has done the highest RT-PCR tests per lakh population in the country at 16,360.

While Ladakh and Puducherry have conducted the second and third highest number of RT-PCR tests (14,769 and 14,488, respectively), Telangana has done the lowest at 221. Tamil Nadu, which claims to be the only State to go entirely by RT-PCR testing, has recorded 13,591 such tests per lakh population, according to information provided by the State’s COVID-19 war room data.

Munish Moudgil, who heads the war room, said this is one of the reasons for better COVID-19 control in the State. “One of the ways to avoid a second wave, apart from citizens exercising SMS – Social Distancing, Masking and Sanitisation – is to have high daily testing with RT-PCR,” he said.

“While the State government is doing its part by maximising tests, citizens are requested to adhere and obey masking, social distance and sanitisation of hands. Prevention is only in the hands of the citizens by their proper conduct,” he added.

New cases

Meanwhile, the State on Monday reported 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 8,74,555. With 24 deaths, the toll rose to 11,678. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

A total of 1,645 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,38,150.

Of the remaining 24,708 active patients, 438 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.57%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.59%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 725 cases, taking its tally to 3,64,390. With 10 deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,078. The active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,409. As many as 96,095 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 87,413 RT-PCR. With this, the total tests rose to 1,03,29,473.