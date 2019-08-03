Karnataka’s rice bowl stares at crisis as water level in TB dam sinks

At a time when the Krishna is in spate in north Karnataka, flooding large tracts of land, the situation in the Tungabhadra basin is a complete contrast. Farmers here are struggling to grow even one crop.

While Krishna’s catchment area on the Maharashtra side of Western Ghats is receiving heavy monsoon rain, Tungabhadra’s catchment area in Karnataka’s side of the same mountain range is receiving deficient rainfall.

As a result, farmers in the Tungabhadra command area in Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts face a deep crisis. Tungabhadra Reservoir held just 32.07 tmcft of water on Saturday against its live storage capacity of around 100.8 tmcft, excluding around 33 tmcft of silt that has accumulated in the dam bed over the last 50 years. The deficient monsoon in the Tungabhadra catchment area in the Western Ghats is the main reason for the diminished inflow that stood at the rate of 20,091 cusecs on Saturday.

“We need minimum of 50 tmcft water in the dam to release for irrigation. If the storage improves, we will convene the ICC [Irrigation Consultative Committee] meeting to decide the dates and amount of water to be released from the dam to various canals for irrigation,” S.H. Manjappa, chief engineer of Tungabhadra Project, told The Hindu on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers across the command area, after preparing their paddy fields and growing paddy saplings in the nursery beds, are desperately waiting for water to take up transplantation. Many farmers, especially in Gangavati and Karatagi area, have completed the transplantation using locally-available water sources in the hope that they will receive dam water shortly. However, poor storage in the reservoir and the unsatisfactory inflow is cause for concern. Paddy transplantation should have been completed by the end of July or first week of August. Delayed transplantation essentially means increase in the cost of cultivation and decrease in quality and productivity. For, it stretches the harvest season into deep winter when the premature paddy produces hollow and chaffy panicles and attracts more diseases. “Many people have already left for cities in search of jobs. If the monsoon picks up and inflow into the Tungabhadra dam improves, they will return,” said Chamarasa Malipatil, farmers’ leader from Raichur and honorary president of KRRS.

The Tungabhadra command area, consisting of around 10 lakh acres of land in Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts, is popularly known as the “rice bowl of Karnataka”. It produces high-quality Sona Masuri rice that is in great demand across the country. The premium variety is also popular in Dubai, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and other rice-consuming countries.

Mills have little work

Over 400 rice mills operating in the region that produced around 20 million quintals of paddy in the first crop season and around 10 million quintals in the second season are in crisis. The situation might get worse now with even one crop seeming unlikely.

Besides, many farmers, especially those in the tail-end parts of the canals that receive insufficient water, have already changed their crop pattern by shifting from paddy cultivation to crops such as chilli that require relatively less water.

“Tungabhadra is the lifeline of Koppal, Ballari and Raichur. The deficient monsoon and resultantly diminished paddy production in the command area has pushed the rice industry into crisis forcing many mills to shut down or switch to seasonal operation. The trouble is likely to deepen this year,” Suribabu Nekkanti, a prominent rice miller from Gangavathi and president of Gangavathi Rice Millers’ Association, told The Hindu.