Karnataka’s Remdesivir, oxygen allocation enhanced

Bengaluru

25 April 2021 02:01 IST

Daily oxygen allocation is to go up from existing 300 tonnes to 800 tonnes

On a day Karnataka reported close to 30,000 new cases, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that the Centre has enhanced the State’s allocation of two crucial requirements — Remdesivir and oxygen supply.

On Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda for increasing Karnataka’s allocation of Remdesivir from 50,000 doses to 1,22,000 till April 30 and daily oxygen allocation from existing 300 tonnes to 800 tonnes.

This came a day after Mr. Yediyurappa, during a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister, appealed to the Centre to allocate more oxygen and Remdesivir to Karnataka, expressing concern that several healthcare centres would have to be shut if there was no increase in oxygen supply.

Mr. Yediyurappa had also said that 500 tonnes of oxygen was consumed across the State on Thursday and 1,142 tonnes was estimated to be the demand by April 25, and the quantum is likely to go up to 1,471 tonnes by April 30. He had also appealed to Mr. Modi to provide two lakh doses of Remdesivir over the next 10 days.