Karnataka’s proposed tableau for Republic Day shortlisted

January 12, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Centre on Thursday shortlisted the tableau of the Karnataka government for participation in the Republic Day parade in the national capital

“I am directed to inform you that the tableau proposal of the State government of Karnataka has been shortlisted by the government for participation in the Republic Day parade, 2023,” the Defence Ministry said in a notification addressed to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. It said activities for fabrication of the tableau should commence at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Delhi, immediately and it should be ready by January 19. The notification said no logos or writing would be permitted on the tableau. The proposed tableau would be on the theme related to women’s empowerment.

Karnataka has been showcasing its culture and heritage in tableaux in 13 consecutive Republic Day parades. The State’s tableau themed ‘the cradle of traditional handicrafts’ was adjudged the second best last year.

Following reports in a section of the media that the Centre had rejected Karnataka’s proposal, the former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had lashed out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the exclusion of the tableau showcasing the State’s culture.