Karnataka’s outstanding liabilities increase by more than double

November 26, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Nagesh Prabhu

With a many-fold increase in the size of Karnataka’s Budget, the State’s outstanding liabilities increased by more than two times from ₹44,345 crore in 2005 to ₹1,17,790 crore in 2022 (Budget estimates).

ADVERTISEMENT

The interest payments of the government on various types of borrowings too increased eight times from ₹3,794 crore in 2004–05 to ₹27,161 crore in 2021–22 (BE), noted recently released Reserve Bank of India’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian States.

With a huge amount of revenue being spent on providing the salary of government employees, the State has increased its borrowings over the years from various institutions for undertaking development projects. The government’s outstanding guarantees increased from ₹10,786.4 crore in 2008 to ₹26,830 crore in 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State’s gross fiscal deficit increased by 16 times from ₹3,600 crore to ₹59,240 crore between 2004–05 and 2020–21.

The State’s own tax resources increased by more than six times from ₹16,072 crore to ₹1,11,494 crore, while non-tax revenue too doubled from ₹4,472 crore to ₹8,528 crore during the same period.

While the capital outlay is up from ₹4,674 crore to ₹41,358 crore, capital expenditure rose from ₹9,315 crore to ₹58,302 crore. The social expenditure for various welfare schemes of farmers and the poor has increased almost nine times from ₹9,764 crore in 2005 to ₹92,038 crore in 2022. The pension component amounts up from ₹2,157 crore to ₹23,413 crore.

Elevated fiscal deficit

Almost every State economy has already surpassed its pre-pandemic size and State finances are looking up even as concerns over elevated fiscal deficit remain.

Phones use booms

With phones coming to define our lives in multiple ways, the number of phones per 100 people has changed enormously. The number of phones per 100 population increased from 9.46 in 2004 to 100.1 now in Karnataka. The number of phones per 100 people in the whole country is 84.87. It stands at 52.87 in Bihar, 95.08 in Gujarat, 125.15 in Kerala, 103.69 in Tamil Nadu, 138.44 in Himachal Pradesh in 2022, according to the RBI. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US