Karnataka’s outstanding liabilities increase by more than double

November 26, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

With a many-fold increase in the size of Karnataka’s Budget, the State’s outstanding liabilities increased by more than two times from ₹44,345 crore in 2005 to ₹1,17,790 crore in 2022 (Budget estimates).

The interest payments of the government on various types of borrowings too increased eight times from ₹3,794 crore in 2004–05 to ₹27,161 crore in 2021–22 (BE), noted recently released Reserve Bank of India’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian States.

With a huge amount of revenue being spent on providing the salary of government employees, the State has increased its borrowings over the years from various institutions for undertaking development projects. The government’s outstanding guarantees increased from ₹10,786.4 crore in 2008 to ₹26,830 crore in 2020.

The State’s gross fiscal deficit increased by 16 times from ₹3,600 crore to ₹59,240 crore between 2004–05 and 2020–21.

The State’s own tax resources increased by more than six times from ₹16,072 crore to ₹1,11,494 crore, while non-tax revenue too doubled from ₹4,472 crore to ₹8,528 crore during the same period.

While the capital outlay is up from ₹4,674 crore to ₹41,358 crore, capital expenditure rose from ₹9,315 crore to ₹58,302 crore. The social expenditure for various welfare schemes of farmers and the poor has increased almost nine times from ₹9,764 crore in 2005 to ₹92,038 crore in 2022. The pension component amounts up from ₹2,157 crore to ₹23,413 crore.

Elevated fiscal deficit

Almost every State economy has already surpassed its pre-pandemic size and State finances are looking up even as concerns over elevated fiscal deficit remain.

Phones use booms

With phones coming to define our lives in multiple ways, the number of phones per 100 people has changed enormously. The number of phones per 100 population increased from 9.46 in 2004 to 100.1 now in Karnataka. The number of phones per 100 people in the whole country is 84.87. It stands at 52.87 in Bihar, 95.08 in Gujarat, 125.15 in Kerala, 103.69 in Tamil Nadu, 138.44 in Himachal Pradesh in 2022, according to the RBI.