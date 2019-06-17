‘Karnataka’s new IT policy will reflect latest realities of business’

The country’s tech flag-bearer, Karnataka, is set to work on a new policy in order to fuel the next level growth of its mainstay business, information technology.

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, told The Hindu: “The technology landscape has witnessed a series of disruptive changes since we wrote the last policy. We saw the advent of new segments and emergence of new technology and skill sets in the last few years. For instance, deep technologies like AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Blockchain, Data Analytics etc. were not so visible five years ago. With these changes, the need of the industry has also evolved. We will incorporate all required changes in the new policy in consultation with key stakeholders.”

As an initial step towards the formulation of the new policy, the Department of IT, BT and S&T is consulting industry bodies like Nasscom, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, stakeholders in animation, gaming and visual effects sectors and representatives from the cyber security industry.

“We expect this exercise to be completed in the next two to three months. We will then finalise the draft of the revised IT policy. Our aim is to strengthen the State’s leadership position in the IT/ITeS industry through increased thrust for emerging technologies and R&D,” Mr. Gupta said at a Vision Group meeting.

He said Bengaluru in particular and Karnataka in general have attracted many investments from new global inhouse centres (GICs), plug and play facilities, coworking infrastructure etc.

“The revised policy will help us make Karnataka a global ‘first choice’ for IT. We want to attract more investments and create additional jobs here with a special focus on cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi. The idea is to adopt strategies that will promote an inclusive digital growth across the State,” Mr. Gupta added.

According to Principal Secretary, the State is also keen to collaborate through Global Innovation Alliances (GIAs) for co-innovation. “On this front, we have identified new engagements with countries like Estonia, Canada and Switzerland and are in the process of chalking out soft-landing exchange for startups in countries like Germany and Netherlands,” he further said.