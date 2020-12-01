Karnataka’s new cases were at a peak in September

Testing rose in November, but incidence was lower; Kerala adds 5,375 cases, Telangana 502, A.P. 685

Kerala reported 5,375 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, testing 58,809 samples in 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 6,08,357 cases. The test positivity rate was 9.14%.

Another 26 deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikodde reported four deaths each, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kottayam two each, Wayanad and Alappuzha one death each.

Malappuram district reported 630 cases, Kottayam 585, Kozhikode 516, Ernakulam 504, Thiruvananthapuram 404, Kollam 349, Palakkad 323, Pathanamthitta 283, Alapuzha 279, Kannur 222, Idukki 161, Wayanad 150 and Kasaragod 83 cases.

Karnataka tested 31,83,877 samples in November, the highest, detecting 61,372 positive cases. This included 25,52,840 RT-PCR tests. The highest number of positive cases - 2,75,196 - were found in September, the Health Department said.

October saw the highest Rapid Antigen Tests at 9,24,569, while RT-PCR tests peaked in November at 25,52,840.

On Tuesday Karnataka added 1,330 new cases and 14 deaths. Bengaluru Urban added 758 cases and nine deaths. Also, 94,885 tests were done in 24 hours, 74,256 being RT-PCR tests.

Andhra Pradesh reported 685 cases and four deaths on Tuesday. Fresh testing included 51,854 samples with 1.32% testing positive. One death each was reported in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari. Krishna witnessed the highest single-day infections of 146.

In Telangana only 502 cases were recorded on Monday from 46,597 tests. Three more patients died.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Hyderabad bureaus)